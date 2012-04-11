April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction
And Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date January 21, 2015
Coupon 10 pct
Issue price 109.3875
Payment Date April 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched Under issuer's Note programme
The issue size will total 300 million
Brazilian real when fungible
ISIN XS0480029601
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue