* Asian shares eased on Thursday while the euro firmed, reflecting caution despite easing concerns about sovereign funding for troubled euro zone economies Spain and Italy that helped U.S. and European equities rebound overnight.

* An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 below a key technical level.

Equities cut gains late in the session after the Federal Reserve said rising energy costs were a concern for economic growth.

* Industrial output for February, which has been notorious for its volatility. The annual output growth jumped up 6.8 percent in January from 2.5 percent in December. (0530 GMT)

* India due to decide on allowing foreign investment into aviation. (0700 GMT)

* Supreme Court hearing on whether to include the home minister in telecoms corruption trial (All Day)

* Coal India, under pressure from investor The Children's Investment fund, plans to raise prices of some grades of coal, but the increases would not be steep, top company executives said. (Economic Times)

* Japan's MS&AD is close to buying a 26 percent stake in an Indian joint venture between New York Life and Max India for about $540 million, a source said on Thursday.

* The Supreme Court has asked market regulator SEBI to amend its regulations and consider MCX Stock Exchange's request to offer equity trading. (Economic Times)

* Life Insurance Corp invested more than half its equity portfolio last fiscal in state-run companies, raising fears that returns may lag rivals as price controls eat into the profitability of some public sector undertakings. (Economic Times)

* The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay a regulator's order to the Indraprastha Gas Ltd to cut the price of CNG and piped gas in the city and refund the excess amount charged to consumers since 2008. (Economic Times)

* Airlines including SpiceJet and Kingfisher plan to join hands to import aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in a bid to bring down their fuel bills, a person close to the developments said. (Business Standard)

Separately, top Indian carrier Jet Airways said on Wednesday there has been some delays in its payments to airports due to rising fuel costs and a depreciating rupee.

* The mobile phone companies whose licenses were cancelled by the Supreme Court may have to suspend operations from June 2 as the government will not approach the court seeking an extension of the four-month deadline. (Economic Times)

* Competition watchdog CCI said it will take at least 15 days to come out with its final report on alleged cartelisation by 39 cement companies. (Economic Times)

* The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs is likely to consider on Thursday a new royalty regime for coal and lignite, a move that would benefit mineral-rich states significantly. (Economic Times)

* Novelis, a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries , said it will invest $100 million to set up a manufacturing plant in China with a capacity of 120,000 t o nnes a year to cater to the auto sector. (Economic Times)

* Chemicals producer BASF India said it will invest 10 billion rupees to set up a new production facility in Gujarat. (Economic Times)

* Zee TV, part of Zee Entertainment, become the first Indian television channel to enter the Chinese market. The clearance, which came after six years of negotiations, would allow leading Chinese hotels to access Indian programmes broadcast by Zee TV. (Economic Times)

* The government is likely to approve state-run Neyveli Lignite Corporation's proposed joint venture to set up a 100 billion rupees thermal power project in Uttar Pradesh. (Economic Times)

* Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd will launch a new tractor later this year - the first tractor the Mahindra Group in seven years. (Business Line)

* Aditya Birla Capital Advisors, the private equity arm of the Aditya Birla Financial Services Group, plans to invest 1 billion rupees in the Mumbai-based Trimax IT & Infrastructure. (Business Standard)

* DreamWorks Studios, the film company headed by director Steven Spielberg, will get around $200 million from its partner Reliance Entertainment to continue making films, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction. (Economic Times)

* Private-equity funds including Carlyle Group and Sequoia Capital are in separate talks to invest about $40 million to $50 million in JSM Corp, which operates the Indian franchises of Hard Rock Cafe and California Pizza Kitchen, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. (Mint)

* Walmart is believed to be exploring entering the online market in India and is in talks with some leading Indian e-commerce companies for partnership possibilities. (Business Standard)

* The department of telecommunications is considering reducing the validity period for which U.S. telecom major Qualcomm Inc would be given broadband wireless access or 4G spectrum to 18 years instead of the 20 stipulated under auction terms. (Business Standard)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

