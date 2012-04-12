Capital good stocks such as Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose after a sub-index in the industrial output data out on Thursday showed healthier growth than in the broader data.

Capital goods output grew at 10.6 percent in February from a year earlier, recovering from an annualised fall of 1.7 percent in January, according to a breakdown of the industrial output data.

BHEL surged 2.7 percent, while Larsen & Toubro rose 0.7 percent. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)