April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Vivendi SA
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date July 13, 2021
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 105.188
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 245.5bp
over the July 2021
Payment Date April 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.05 billion
Euro when fungible
ISIN FR0011076462
ISIN Temp FR0011236710
Data supplied by International Insider.