April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute (PSHypo)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 205 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 27, 2027
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.584
Yield 1.49 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 46bp
over Swiss Govt
ISIN CH0184043542
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 111 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 20, 2016
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 106.763
Reoffer price 106.513
Yield 0.382 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 24bp
over Swiss Govt
Notes The issue size will total 821 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0107106301
Temp ISIN CH0184043492
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 119 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 23, 2017
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.908
Yield 0.484 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 27bp
over Swiss Govt
Notes The issue size will total 590 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0147144346
Temp ISIN CH0184043500
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date April 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & RAIF
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.