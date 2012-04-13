April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 01, 2032

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.729

Payment Date April 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0773669972

