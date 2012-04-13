(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Chris Hughes

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s urge to set a bonus-to-salary ratio has invariably proved misguided. Yet Brussels’ position is hardening. The latest thinking seems to be that bonuses should never be more than 100 percent of base pay. There's no doubt that investment banking still has a problem with the way it rewards staff. But fixing bonuses in this way is clearly the wrong solution.

Doubtless, a political desire to bring down overall pay levels lies behind the moves. But it is naïve to think that a 1:1 ratio will achieve this. Banks would respond by jacking up base salaries - as they have done already, following pay curbs introduced in the wake of the financial crisis. Moreover, higher salaries mean higher fixed costs. That reduction in flexibility would be stifling in an industry as cyclical as banking. Pay is banks’ single biggest operating expense.

It is rarely wise to force any sector to pay staff in a uniform way. Higher operating costs won’t help banks rebuild capital faster. Implementation would be chaotic if changes were imposed overnight. There would also be distortions: the rules would apply to European Union-domiciled banks globally, but only to the EU-branches of non-EU firms. Either way, the City of London would be hit hard. An outright cap on pay might even be anti-competitive.

Given these manifest snags, why has the industry has been so ineffective in killing the idea? Because it hasn’t come up with an alternative. Worse, many banks have persisted in making provocative pay awards, while national regulators have been inconsistent in applying existing bonus reforms.

It is an absurd situation. Europe is urgently demanding that some member states foster flexible labour markets, while a growing faction within the European Commission and European Parliament want the opposite in financial services. Meanwhile, the fundamental problems surrounding pay go unaddressed: weak competition fuels excess profits and, in turn, excess rewards; the division of profits between staff and shareholders is unbalanced and may be unfair.

Banks are running out of time to show a better way forward.

CONTEXT NEWS

- A proposal that bank bonuses be capped at 100 percent of salary is gaining popularity in the European Commission and European Parliament, according to a person familiar with the situation.

- Othmar Karas, a member of the parliament’s committee on economic and monetary affairs, signalled that a “one-to-one” bonus ratio was likely to be a key demand in talks with European Union member states, the Financial Times reported on April 13.

- Michel Barnier, commissioner for the internal market and services, was encouraging members of the European Parliament to take a hard line on the matter, the newspaper added. - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HUGHES/]

