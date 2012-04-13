MUMBAI, April 13 Coffee prices in India were mixed on selective buying by exporters as well as local traders at this week's auction held on Thursday, J Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday.

Arabica plantation PB grade prices were unchanged at this week's auction, while A grade price fell by 250 rupees per 50 kg compared with the previous auction, the statement said.

Similarly arabica plantation B grade rose by 100 to 300 rupees per 50 kg, while the C grade variety remained unsold.

Arabica Cherry PB price were down by 250 rupees per 50 kg, it added.

Arabica Plantation BBB price were higher by 900 rupees per 50 kg as compared to previous auction.

Out of the total 230,176 kg offered for the sale, around 133,000 kg were sold.

Indian coffee exports eased 2.4 percent on year to 114,049 tonnes in the first five months of the coffee year from October, the state-run Coffee Board said last month.

India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's total production, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ========================================================= Grade Price range =========================================================

New Season (2011-12) Crop

ARABICA PLANTATION

PB 10,000 - 10,065

A 10,500

B 10,000 - 10,500

BBB 7,600 - 7,710

ROBUSTA PARCHMENT

PB 7,750

AB 8,250

AA 8,400

RKR 8,350

C 7,300

BBB 5,350 - 5,750

ARABIC CHERRY

PB 9,105

A 9,100

B 8,750

C 6,400 - 6,600

BBB 5,600 - 5,800

ROBUSTA CHERRY

PB 5,850 - 5,970

AB 6,050 - 6,150

C 5,720 - 5,750

BBB 5,450 - 5,550 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)