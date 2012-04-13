April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower PPR
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 23, 2019
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.247
Reoffer price 99.247
Yield 3.247 pct
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 217.3bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date April 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Mediobanca, Musi,
Royal Bank of Scotland, SGBM & Unicredit
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011236983
Data supplied by International Insider.