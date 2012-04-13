April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower PPR

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 23, 2019

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.247

Reoffer price 99.247

Yield 3.247 pct

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 217.3bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date April 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Mediobanca, Musi,

Royal Bank of Scotland, SGBM & Unicredit

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011236983

Data supplied by International Insider.