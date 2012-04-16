April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg -Foerderbank
(L-Bank)
Guarantor German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2015
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.856
Yield 1.536 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2015 UKT
Payment Date April 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & RBCCM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
