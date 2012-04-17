(Refiles to change source to IFR)

By Christopher Langner

HONG KONG, April 17 (IFR) - A shortage of local government debt is forcing the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to look at alternative ways for its banks to meet upcoming liquidity requirements.

While most banks in the special administrative region (SAR) will have no trouble meeting more stringent capital adequacy ratios required by new banking regulation, analysts are warning that they will struggle to meet the liquidity rules because of a dearth of available securities.

"If liquidity rules are implemented as they have been published (by the Bank for International Settlements, which defines Basel rules), there are not enough bonds outstanding" in Hong Kong, said S&P senior analyst Naoko Nemoto.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority admitted that it was in talks with Basel regulators on alternative securities that could be used to meet liquidity ratios.

"The lack of a large domestic sovereign debt market is an issue affecting some jurisdictions, including Hong Kong," an HKMA spokesperson said. "Work is ongoing at the Basel committee to develop and flesh out these options with a view to finalising the treatment within the committee's observation period."

BASEL III RULES

Under the Basel III framework, banks have until 2015 to meet the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and 2018 to meet the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR).

Under the LCR, banks need to have enough high-quality liquid assets to meet at least 30 days of their net cash outflows.

Assets eligible under the LCR are split into two levels: Level 1 which are assets of the highest quality and not subject to a haircut and Level 2 which are assets such as government guaranteed securities and plain vanilla corporate bonds which are subject to a 15% haircut.

A closer look at the Hong Kong banking system suggests that there may not be enough Level 1 assets available. According to the HKMA, banks in Hong Kong have some HK$5.15trn (US$663.7bn) in loans outstanding. Meanwhile, the government only has HK$49.5bn in bonds outstanding.

On top of that, it has HK$656bn in outstanding exchange fund bills - which would be the preferred vehicle to meet the short-term liquidity coverage ratio.

While banks do not need to find other sources for the full HK$5.15trn, the discrepancy indicates that Hong Kong has no small problem.

According to analysts, one of the options the SAR is contemplating is allowing banks to use highly liquid and ultra-safe instruments from other issuers toward their liquidity ratios.

NOT JUST HONG KONG

If the HKMA goes down that avenue, banks could become greater buyers of Triple A bonds. This would make the banking system in Hong Kong an even more important source of demand for high-quality debt than it already is.

The other possibility would simply be for Hong Kong to increase its debt outstanding. That, though, seems unlikely given the region's traditionally conservative borrowing stance.

Indeed, in its statement on the issue, the HKMA did not even suggest that possibility. Instead, it turned the responsibility of finding alternatives to meet the liquidity requirements to the banks.

"Banks without sufficient high quality liquid assets may also consider potential changes in their liquidity/funding structures (e.g. terming out short-term liabilities) in meeting the liquidity standard," the authority's spokesperson told IFR.

A quantitative impact study published by the Basel Committee last week showed that the aggregate LCR shortfall for 212 banks globally was 1.76trn, highlighting that it's not just Hong Kong banks that face an uphill struggle.

In any case, the issue is not pressing yet. Basel III regulation will start to be implemented only next year. And even though the liquidity part of it will be rolled out earlier, there still is plenty of time left for adjustments.

Banks have until 2015 to meet 100% liquidity coverage ratios and until 2018 to have the net stable funding ratio at the same level. (Editing by Helene Durand)