USD/INR hit a session low of 51.50 after the Indian c.bank cut rates by a larger-than-expected 50 bps, but it recovered the slide as investors doubted the pair could fall much further. Westpac foreign exchange strategist Jonathan Cavenagh in Singapore says: "The comment that further room to cut rates is limited may limit INR gains." "Yesterday we had an upside surprise on inflation data and positive revisions to previous months, which will be very much at the forefront of RBI thinking in terms of determining how far they should cut rates."