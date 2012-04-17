April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Alpiq AG

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 16, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Basler KB & BZ Bank

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0184183322

