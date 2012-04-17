April 17 LED maker Cree Inc (CREE.O) posted lower-than-expected quarterly results and forecast its fourth quarter below analysts' expectations, sending its shares down 10 percent in extended trade.

Low demand for light emitting diodes, which are used in products such as televisions and mobiles, along with fierce competition continues to pressure the company's margins.

Cree now expects to earn an adjusted profit of 20 cents to 26 cents per share on revenue of $295 million to $315 million in the fourth quarter.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 28 cents a share on revenue of $322.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter ended March 25, profit fell 50 percent to $9.5 million, or 8 cents per share, from $18.9 million, or 17 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 20 cents per share, lower than analysts' expectations of 21 cents per share.

Revenue fell by nearly a third to $284.8 million, short of estimates of $300.6 million.

Third-quarter margin, excluding items, fell to 35.6 percent from 42.4 percent in the year-ago period.

Cree shares fell 7 percent to $29.59 in trading after the bell. They closed at $31.90 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

