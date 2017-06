Holders of Tata Motors' $490 million zero coupon convertible bonds maturing in July 2012 are "in the money" at current exchange rates and after the share price surpassed the break-even point of 300.3 rupees, brokerage Sharekhan said.

If sustained, the likely conversion into shares would cause equity dilution of about 3.9 percent of Tata's outstanding shares and the auto maker would avoid undertaking an expensive redemption process.

Tata Motors shares were last up 1.8 percent at 306.95 rupees.

