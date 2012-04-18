The RBI effect is beginning to fade.

Indian federal bond yields reversed early morning falls to gain for the day, as traders booked profits after the recent rally in debt prices and as markets brace for a heavy stream of debt sales.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to sell 160 billion in bonds on Friday, as part of a relentless pace of supply hitting the market.

"There is about 500 billion rupees of supply coming up over the next three weeks. The supply will get absorbed, but at higher yields from here," said a trader at a primary dealer.

At 2.05 p.m., the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was up 4 basis points to 8.38 percent after falling to 8.30 percent in early trade.

Standard Chartered analysts say they now expect a possible repo rate cut of 25 basis points in June, after the Reserve Bank of India eased the key lending rate by 50 bps on Tuesday.

However, StanChart said the RBI could stay on hold for the rest of fiscal 2012-13, which combined with the supply pressures among other factors, could keep yields range-bound. It forecast the 10-year yield at 8.25 percent by the end of September.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)