April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Neptune Orient Lines Ltd
Issue Amount S$400 million
Maturity Date April 26, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date April 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank, HSBC, OCBC & Standard Chartered bank
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
