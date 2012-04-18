Apr 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Société Anonyme des Galeries Lafayette

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 26, 2019

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.273

Yield 4.875 pct

Spread 304.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 381.9 bp

Over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date April 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC & Societe Generale

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclsoed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011242460

