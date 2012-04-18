Apr 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Société Anonyme des Galeries Lafayette
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 26, 2019
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.273
Yield 4.875 pct
Spread 304.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 381.9 bp
Over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date April 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC & Societe Generale
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclsoed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011242460
