April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date April 27, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.441

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, euivalent to 370.7bp

over the 0.75 pct February 24, 2017 OBL

Payment Date April 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Royal Bank of Scotland &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Paris & Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0775870982

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.