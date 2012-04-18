April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower L-Bank
Guarantor State of Baden-Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date April 25, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.413
Reoffer price 99.413
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0775564197
