Borrower BPCE

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 21, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 103.174

Reoffer price 103.174

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.37 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011241447

