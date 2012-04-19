India is set to hold its third debt auction of the fiscal year
on Friday, its first sale of longer-dated paper since it cut the
repo rate this week, and the wait is keeping bond yields
range-bound.
The Reserve Bank of India's first auction of the fiscal year
that started in April resulted in small devolvement, which sent
benchmark yields higher, but the second one went well as traders
started expecting a repo rate cut.
A lot is riding on these auctions, as the government looks
to raise 3.7 trillion rupees in the first half of the fiscal
year.
The central bank is next set to sell 160 billion in bonds on
Friday after selling shorter-dated bills on Wednesday.
"Yields will be largely range-bound and (prices) may slip a
bit closer to the auction. However, the auction will be well bid
and the cutoffs will be close to market trading levels.
Subsequently, we may see a rally," said a senior trader with a
state-run bank.
At 9.25 p.m., the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond
was down 2 basis points to 8.34 percent.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)