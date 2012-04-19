India is set to hold its third debt auction of the fiscal year on Friday, its first sale of longer-dated paper since it cut the repo rate this week, and the wait is keeping bond yields range-bound.

The Reserve Bank of India's first auction of the fiscal year that started in April resulted in small devolvement, which sent benchmark yields higher, but the second one went well as traders started expecting a repo rate cut.

A lot is riding on these auctions, as the government looks to raise 3.7 trillion rupees in the first half of the fiscal year.

The central bank is next set to sell 160 billion in bonds on Friday after selling shorter-dated bills on Wednesday.

"Yields will be largely range-bound and (prices) may slip a bit closer to the auction. However, the auction will be well bid and the cutoffs will be close to market trading levels. Subsequently, we may see a rally," said a senior trader with a state-run bank.

At 9.25 p.m., the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was down 2 basis points to 8.34 percent.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)