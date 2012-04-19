BRIEF-Managing director of Vanguard's strategy division Glenn Reed retires
* Says retirement of Glenn Reed, managing director of firm's strategy division
April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Suncorp Metway Ltd
Issue Amount A$650 million
Maturity Date April 23, 2015
Coupon 3-Month BBSW+ 150bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, NAB & WBC
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law Austrian
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says retirement of Glenn Reed, managing director of firm's strategy division
WASHINGTON, June 9 President Donald Trump on Friday vowed new efforts to speed approvals for highways and other projects as part of his proposal for a $1 trillion boost to fix aging U.S. infrastructure.