April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sanctuary Capital PLC

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date April 26, 2047

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.665

Spread 172 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2046 UKT

Payment Date April 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Lloyds

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0776269648

