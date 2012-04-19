* Q1 adj EPS $0.12 vs est $0.10

* Q1 rev $185.1 mln vs est $185.2 mln

* Shares rise as much as 22 pct

(Adds details, background on rivals' results, updates shares)

April 19 Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY.O) forecast strong growth in the second quarter as customers placed more orders leading to a healthy backlog, making its shares among the top intra-day gainers on the Nasdaq.

San Jose, California-based Cypress expects revenue to rise "significantly" in the second quarter with earnings to grow faster than sales.

Cypress' outlook mirrored rival Fairchild Semiconductor Inc's FCS.N strong quarterly revenue forecast as customers clear out chip inventories and place new orders. [ I D:nL3E8FJ71E]

Chipmakers have seen demand fall over the last few quarters as customers were forced to trim their inventories, hurt by depressed PC sales. The situation worsened after supply disruptions caused by flooding in Thailand.

For the first quarter, the company's book-to-bill ratio rose to 1.33, well above the normal level in the traditionally slow first quarter. The ratio at the end of first quarter last year was 1.07, while it stood at 0.58 in the previous quarter.

A book-to-bill ratio above 1 means a company has more orders than it can deliver.

"After four consecutive quarters of a declining book-to-bill ratio, we have finally seen a significant increase across all major product lines and in all geographies," Chief Executive T.J. Rodgers said in a statement.

The company, which makes touch controllers for Samsung Electronics' (005930.KS) Galaxy series of devices, has gained share in the booming market for touchscreens and, along with Synaptics Inc (SYNA.O) and Atmel Corp ATML.O, controls 90 percent of the business.

Cypress earned 12 cents per share, excluding special items, for the first quarter, beating analysts' expectations of 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 21 percent to $185 million, but was in line with analyst expectations.

Net loss for the period ended April 1, was $12.4 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a net income of $55.4 million, or 28 cents a share, a year ago.

Shares of the company, which makes microcontrollers and chips used in touchscreen phones and tablets, rose as much as 22 percent to $17.41 in morning trade on the Nasdaq. They shed some of the gains later and were trading up 12 percent at $16.08 by 1139 ET.

