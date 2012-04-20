April 19 Air Canada and its pilots'
body have agreed to a 10-day negotiation period to re-start
talks which ended in a strike last week.
The negotiation period will begin following the appointment
of an arbitrator by the minister of labour, Air Canada and the
Air Canada Pilots Association said in a statement.
The airline has been in dispute with a number of unions,
including the one representing its pilots. It wants to set up a
discount airline to help its bottom line at a difficult time for
the aviation sector, while the unions oppose the plan, fearing
job security.
The agreement comes a week after ACPA pilots went on a
strike that was deemed illegal by Canada's labor board.
Both parties have agreed to a media blackout during the
negotiations.