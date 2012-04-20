UPDATE 1-EU sets steel import duties to counter Chinese subsidies
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
April 20 Following are terms and conditions of a bill to be issued on May 02, 2012
Borrower Singapore Government
Total Amount Offered S$ 4 billion
Minimum Denomination S$ 1000
Issue Code BY12100T
Issue Date May 02, 2012
Maturity Date May 02, 2013
Method of Sale Uniform-Price Auction
Auction Date April 26 2012
(Created by Kishore dumpala)
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
BEIJING, June 9 China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it "strongly" questioned the legitimacy of the European Union's decision to slap duties of up to 35 percent on imports of hot-rolled steel from China.