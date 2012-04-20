April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Issuer Nomos Capital PLC

Borrower Nomos-Bank OJSC

Issue Amount S500 million

Maturity Date April 26, 2019

Coupon 10.0 pct

Yield 10.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, JPMorgan & VTB capital

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's), BB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue