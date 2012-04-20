BRIEF-Value Partners Group clarifies on fraudulent websites
* Clarifies that it has no connection with company named in fraudulent materials
April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Issuer Nomos Capital PLC
Borrower Nomos-Bank OJSC
Issue Amount S500 million
Maturity Date April 26, 2019
Coupon 10.0 pct
Yield 10.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, JPMorgan & VTB capital
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's), BB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Clarifies that it has no connection with company named in fraudulent materials
* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO LAUNCH PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE BANK'S COMMON SHARES ON THE KAZAKHSTAN STOCK EXCHANGFE (KASE)