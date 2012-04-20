April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Agrokor

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 01, 2019

Coupon 9.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 9.875 pct

Spread 870 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date April 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan & Unicredit

Ratings B2 (Moody's), B (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

144A ISIN XS0776110966

Regs ISIN XS0776111188

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.