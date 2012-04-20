BRIEF-Gain Capital May 2017 retail segment OTC trading volume $219.5 bln vs $223.4 bln
* May 2017 retail segment otc trading volume $219.5 billion versus $223.4 billion
April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Agrokor
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 01, 2019
Coupon 9.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 9.875 pct
Spread 870 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date April 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan & Unicredit
Ratings B2 (Moody's), B (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
144A ISIN XS0776110966
Regs ISIN XS0776111188
Data supplied by International Insider.
MUMBAI, June 9 India's market regulator on Friday approved the appointment of Vikram Limaye, head of infrastructure lender IDFC Ltd, as the next managing director and chief executive of National Stock Exchange (NSE), subject to his resignation from a cricket committee.