TOKYO, April 21 French Food company Danone SA
may raise its stake in Japanese drink maker Yakult
Honsha to 28 percent from 20 percent and has asked the
company to put a Danone official in a senior managing position,
Kyodo News reported on Saturday
Danone, already the biggest shareholder, is in talks with
the Japanese company about gaining a bigger stake. Discussions
have been hampered by concern at Yakult that doing so would give
the French firm too much influence over company decisions, Kyodo
said, citing an unidentified source.
Danone, which first invested in Yakult in 2000, may launch a
tender offer bid to acquire up to 35 percent of Yakult if talks
fail to reach agreement, giving it a controlling stake in the
company by allowing it to veto board decisions, Kyodo said.
At the current market value of Yakult, known in Japan for
its fermented lactic drinks, increasing its stake 8 percent by
acquiring existing stock would cost Danone $475 million.
