LONDON, April 21 Chelsea held out for a 0-0 draw
against Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday as neither London
club managed to enhance their prospects of finishing in the
Premier League's top four.
Sandwiched between Chelsea's Champions League semi-final
against Barcelona, the derby proved a listless affair which left
Chelsea in sixth place and Arsenal in the driving seat for a top
three finish in third.
With three matches remaining Arsenal have 65 points, six
ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United who both have
played two games fewer. Newcastle host Stoke City and Tottenham
travel across London to Queens Park Rangers later on Saturday.
Chelsea, who will try to defend a 1-0 lead in the Nou Camp
on Tuesday, are in sixth spot, a point behind Newcastle and
Tottenham, with four games left.
Arsenal enjoyed the better chances but Robin van Persie was
not at his sparkling best, wasting good chances in both halves.
The nearest the home side came to scoring was a Laurent
Koscielny header that hit the crossbar before halftime.
The battle for the Premier League title continues on Sunday
when leaders Manchester United host Everton and second-placed
Manchester City go to bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)