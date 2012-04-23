April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount 200 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 2, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 102.325
Payment Date April 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0669838541
Data supplied by International Insider.