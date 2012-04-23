Apr 23Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Guru Kripa CAF Marine Cement(Bgs) 22/04 22/04 24/04 nil 1,294 nil 749 2) Andinet VI Samsara CNTR 17/04 17/04 24/04 nil nil 6767/250 274 3) Ace Spirit CAF Marine Cement(Bgs) 16/04 16/04 24/04 nil 2,615 nil 440 4) Nafisa-1 CAF Cement(Bgs) 18/04 18/04 23/04 nil 756 nil 1,047 5) ADELINA JM BAXI STEEL 19/04 19/04 23/04 nil 11,624 nil 169 6) Anushree VI M Dinshaw Cement(Bgs) 21/04 21/04 25/04 nil 1,161 nil 3,145 7) Unicorn M Dinshaw C Chips (B) 20/04 20/04 27/04 nil 3,866 nil 5,514 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Harmeez CAF Cement nil 2,000 nil 18/04 --- 2) Yang Hai Parekh Steel nil 2,758 nil 19/04 --- 3) Grand Orion Mitsui O.S.K Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 17/04 --- 4) Cl Antwerp GAC SHPG. Sorghum 9,000 nil nil 17/04 --- 5) Nirmiti Caf Cement nil 1,802 nil 20/04 --- 6) Golden Elpis Act InfraportS Plate nil 27,000 nil 20/04 --- 7) Hoegh Trapeze Merchant Vehicles 600 250 nil 21/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bsle Princess Mitsutor Machinery 3,090 560 nil 26/04 2) Hr Recognition Wilhelmsen G.Cargo nil 561 nil 27/04 3) Opal II Act HR Coils nil 18,000 nil 27/04 4) Franconia 'K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/04 5) Karsiyaka Wilhelms Steel Cargo nil 22,470 nil 30/04 6) Noble Coral Tai Pan Steel nil 4,089 nil 28/04 7) Golden Bridge Unmarine Rice 15,000 nil nil 29/04 8) Vikrant Dolh CAF Marine Crane 490 nil nil 25/04 9) Heroic Leader NYK Line H Machinery nil 1,200 nil 03/05 10) Diamond Way Samsara Logs nil 4,100 nil 23/04 11) Eridanus Leader NYK Machinery nil 1,600 nil 14/05 12) Maersk Texas Sai HR Coils nil 15,150 nil 26/04 13) Curia Samsara Steel nil 35,000 nil 28/04 14) Mu Dan Song J.M Baxi Steel nil 6,081 nil 28/04 15) Paradise Merchant Roro 200 nil nil 26/04 16) Birch 1 Act Infr Steel nil 11,434 nil 27/04 17) Linde-VI United Steel nil 750 nil 03/05 18) Ibi-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 05/05 19) Hoegh Oslo Merchant Roro 200 100 nil 08/05 20) Miike-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 08/05 21) J.Real-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,200 nil 23/04 22) Kangana Damani Crane 490 nil nil 24/04 23) Komal-VI Damani Steel nil 1,969 nil 24/04 24) Blue Cat Wilhelms Steel 8,000 nil nil 26/04 25) Morning Parekh Vehicles 1,500 900 nil 02/05 26) Good Pride Samsara Steel nil 12,600 nil 03/05 27) Delfini Marco Yellow Peas nil 1,200 nil 03/05 28) Delfini Marco Yellow Peas nil 1,200 nil 03/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL