MUMBAI, April 24 Indian telecoms shares extended their fall on Tuesday as a regulatory proposal to increase the price of 2G spectrum continued to hurt sentiment.

Bharti Airtel Ltd was down 5.36 percent at 296.75 rupees.

Idea Cellular Ltd fell 6.8 percent and Reliance Communications Ltd shed 2 percent.

India's telecoms regulator proposed a near tenfold increase in the price of 2G spectrum in a reissue of licences being stripped from mobile operators, drawing howls of protest from companies hoping to win them back. {ID:nL3E8FN85E] (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)