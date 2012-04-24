MUMBAI, April 24 Indian shares provisionally
rose 0.75 percent on Tuesday, led by rally in information
technology shares after Tata Consultancy Services sounded upbeat
about its outlook, helping easing some of the recent concerns
about the sector.
TCS surged 12.7 percent while Wipro added
4.4 percent. Infosys ended up 1.6 percent, reversing
earlier sharp losses.
The benchmark 30-share BSE index provisionally
closed 128.44 points higher at 17,225.12 points.
The 50-share NSE index closed 0.42 percent up at
5,222.65 points.
