April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 2, 2019
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.817
Reoffer price 99.817
Yield 2.654 pct
Spread 77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 159.6
bp over the Bund
Payment Date May 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanley & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN E000A1G0AR0
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.