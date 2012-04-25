Sarawak Plantations ranks high on valuations among
19 stocks in Malaysia's consumer staples sector, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data covers companies tracked by at least three
analysts.
The planter has scores of 100 in StarMine's Value Momentum
and Analyst Revision Models.
StarMine pegs the company's intrinsic value at 6.97 ringgit,
more than twice the 3.05 ringgit it traded on Wednesday.
It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 87, suggesting a
potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock has risen 2.6 percent over the past month in a
flat broader market as of Tuesday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and combines four valuation and momentum signals.
The Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts'
revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their
ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have
been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)