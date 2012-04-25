April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 650 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 03, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 95bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date May 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
