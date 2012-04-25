April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Suhyup Bank
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date May 03, 2017
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.46
Spread 257 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct Due March 31, 2017 UST
Payment Date May 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Citi, ING Bank,
RBS & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.