April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower OKB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 24, 2023
Coupon 1.75
Issue price 100.522
Reoffer price 99.772
Yield 1.773
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0181915734
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 24, 2018
Coupon 1.125
Issue price 100.608
Reoffer price 100.058
Yield 1.115
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0181915742
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date May 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
