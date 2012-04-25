April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower OKB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 24, 2023

Coupon 1.75

Issue price 100.522

Reoffer price 99.772

Yield 1.773

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0181915734

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 24, 2018

Coupon 1.125

Issue price 100.608

Reoffer price 100.058

Yield 1.115

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0181915742

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date May 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.