Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 200 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date April 28, 2014
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 106.65
Payment Date May 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's note programme
The issue size will total 725 million
Brazilian real when fungible
ISIN XS0618983950
