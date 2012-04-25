April 25 TriQuint Semiconductor Inc posted a first-quarter profit in line with market expectations, and forecast a second-quarter loss.

Shares of the company were down 10 percent in extended trading. They closed at $5.52 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

The company posted earnings of $1.9 million, or 1 cent a share. Excluding items, it earned 2 cents a share.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $216.7 million.

For the second quarter, it expects a loss of 10 cents to 15 cents a share on revenue of $170 million to $185 million.