MUMBAI, April 26 STOCKS

-----------------------

The main 30-share BSE index up 0.01 percent at 17,153.64 points, and the 50-share NSE index flat at 5,202 points in choppy trade on derivatives expiry day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.64 percent in rangebound trade ahead of Friday auction.

RUPEE

--------------

Indian rupee gives up most of early gains pushed by dollar demand related to oil importers and rollover of future contracts. The currency at 52.51/52 as against 52.54/55 Wednesday close.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.98 percent, while 5-year OIS down 2 basis points at 7.64 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The inter-bank call money rate at 8.35/8.40 percent, marginally lower from Wednesday's close of 8.40/8.45 percent, but still above the repo rate as the liquidity deficit remained high amid continued heavy debt supply.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)