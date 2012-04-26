April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 11, 2015
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.963
Reoffer price 99.963
Reoffer yield 2.888 pct
Spread 82 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Rabobank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0778763754
Data supplied by International Insider.