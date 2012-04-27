April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)
Issue Amount A$20 million
Maturity Date May 10, 2013
Coupon 4.8 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date May 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nomura
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
