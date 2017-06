* India's Volatility Index (VIX) is trading at nine-month lows, but that's because trading volumes in the options markets have taken a hit. * The fear gauge is headed for a fourth consecutive session of falls on Friday. * Traders say the VIX is bound to gain from these levels to reflect expectations for increased volatility and the negative outlook for broader stock markets. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)