April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Storebrand Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 28, 2019
Coupon 5.05 pct
Issue price 106.75
Payment Date May 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DnB Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.25 million
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN NO0010548373
