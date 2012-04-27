April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 101.852
Payment Date May 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB & SG-CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes The issue size will total 2.4 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0669743246
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.