April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 101.852

Payment Date May 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB & SG-CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes The issue size will total 2.4 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0669743246

Data supplied by International Insider.