April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Loan Participation Note priced on Friday.
Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance PLC
Borrower Gazprombank
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date May 03, 2019
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 567 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 591bp
Over the 1.25 pct Due 2019 UST
Payment Date May 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & GPB FS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0779213460
