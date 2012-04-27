April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 millio Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 2, 2026
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.218
Reoffer price 99.268
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Basler KB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 230 Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0180006113
